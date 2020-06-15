Football
Premier League

'There is 100% a gay or bisexual player on every team' - Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Watford captain Troy Deeney believes that every football club will have at least one gay or bisexual player in their ranks.

The late Justin Fashanu remains the only player to have come out while still playing in England. Former Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger came out in 2014, a year after his retirement.

Deeney believes it is certain that there are active players all over the world hiding their sexuality and believes that if one were to announce it, several others would follow suit.

"I would go on record saying that there is probably one gay or bi person in every football team. They're there, they are 100 per cent there," he told the BBC.

"I think people that are gay or from that community definitely are very worried about having to shoulder the responsibility of being the first. I think once the first comes out, there would be loads.

"If they came out and said it, I genuinely believe you would get, in the first week, at least 100 people that went 'me too'. Just because they don't want to be the face of it.

"I think there is now a bigger platform than ever to be a gay athlete of any nature.

"I also wonder why people finish football, rugby, whatever the sport it might be, and then go 'I am gay'. I feel like it must be a real heavy load to carry throughout all your whole sporting career."

