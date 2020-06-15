Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford on January 11, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has urged the government to reverse its decision not to give free school meal vouchers during the summer months.

Children have been out of school since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with certain age groups currently returning, but the government has scrapped plans for all primary-age pupils to go back before the summer holidays.

The outbreak is beginning to result in an unprecedented economic downturn and Rashford believes that help should be given to the most vulnerable families. The 22-year-old had previously teamed up with the charity FareShare to help raise £20 million for vulnerable families struggling to feed their kids.

In a letter addressed to all MPs in parliament, he wrote: "Without the kindness and generosity of the community I had around me, there wouldn’t be the Marcus Rashford you see today: a 22-year old black man lucky enough to make a career playing a game I love.

My story to get here is all-too-familiar for families in England: my mum worked full-time, earning minimum wage to make sure we always had a good evening meal on the table. But it was not enough. The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked.

"As a family, we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches. Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us; I recall very clearly our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners every year.

"Wembley stadium could be filled more than twice with children who have had to skip meals during lockdown due to their families not being able to access food (200,000 children according to Food Foundation estimates).

"As many of you know, as lockdown hit and schools were temporarily closed, I partnered with food distribution charity FareShare to help cover some of the free school meal deficit. Whilst the campaign is currently distributing three million meals a week to those most vulnerable across the UK, I recognise it’s just not enough.

This is not about politics; this is about humanity. Looking at ourselves in the mirror and feeling like we did everything we could to protect those who can’t, for whatever reason or circumstance, protect themselves. Political affiliations aside, can we not all agree that no child should be going to bed hungry?

"Food poverty in England is a pandemic that could span generations if we don’t course correct now. Whilst 1.3 million children in England are registered for free school meals, one quarter of these children have not been given any support since the school closures were ordered.

"We rely on parents, many of whom have seen their jobs evaporate due to Covid-19, to play substitute teacher during lockdown, hoping that their children are going to be focused enough to learn, with only a small percentage of their nutritional needs met during this period."

