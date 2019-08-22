1. Ceballos v Fabinho

First off is the midfield battle. Arriving on the back of a man-of-the-match-winning performance against Burnley, Dani Ceballos will be looking to get his assist-o-meter operating again. With two against Burnley, it’s clear that he can provide the creativity Arsenal’s forwards need. However, Liverpool have a solution to the problem: Fabinho, who excelled in the second half of last season. Against Arsenal, his role will be defensive-focused – although he can distribute forwards – aimed at taking Ceballos out the game and hinder Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

2. Mane v Maitland-Niles

Arsenal could be concerned about their right side as Sadio Mane faces off against Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Mane has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world, able to dominate the Premier League and Champions League with his extreme pace and lust for goalscoring. Maitland-Niles, while competent, isn’t a natural right-back but is deputising in place of the unfit Hector Bellerin. However, he’s no slouch and might be able to keep pace with Mane, while the attacking threat he provides means the Senegalese can’t just focus on haring forward. Could this restrict Mane’s freedom on the left flank?

3. Aubameyang v Van Dijk

Finally, the most exciting battle: Aubameyang v Virgil van Dijk – one of the best strikers in the Premier League versus the undisputed best centre-back. Aubameyang likely has Van Dijk beat for pace, although it’s extremely close, but the Dutchman has the strength to nullify this. Aubameyang’s game is largely about getting into positions that allow him to lose defenders, but Van Dijk is also a positioning master, seemingly knowing exactly where to be to force a mistake or outmanoeuvre an attacker.