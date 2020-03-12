The Foxes are due to face Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

"We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs [of coronavirus]," said Rodgers.

" We’ve followed procedures and [as a precaution] they have been kept away from the squad. "

Rodgers added it would be "a shame" if the Watford match was postponed, but said he would understand any decision.

"Of course, from a football perspective, it would be a shame, but the public’s health is the most important aspect in all of this," he continued.

"Working in football, it’s about having that agility to move with what’s happening in football. We’re guided by football and federations. We have to press on with our work and prepare as normal."

The news is the latest in a series of major developments from the world of football.

La Liga was shut down for two weeks after Real Madrid were put into quarantine, while Juventus are self-isolating after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo stuck on his native Madeira.

The Champions League, Europa League and Euro 2020 are also in doubt after UEFA invited various stakeholders to a video call to discuss the implications of the outbreak.