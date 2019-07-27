Lukaku has not featured for United during pre-season amid rumours of a transfer to Inter Milan.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte and Lukaku have praised one another throughout the summer, and the Italian club are rumoured have had two bids rejected so far this summer.

[PAPER ROUND: INTER PREPARE NEW LUKAKU BID]

Lukaku posted, "Soon to be continued" on his Twitter account, posing with his agent Federico Pastorello, which may be taken as a hint of transfer news to come.

A report on Friday evening suggested that Inter would return to United with a new, higher bid, after failing to meet the club's valuation of around £80 million.