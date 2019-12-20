The Belgian's deal had been due to expire at the end of the season and he appeared to be set to leave on a free contract.

However the arrival of Jose Mourinho was said to have changed his view of the future and the 30-year-old has now signed a new contract that runs until 2023.

The club confirmed the deal on their official website in a statement saying:

" We are delighted to announce that Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with the Club until 2023. "

