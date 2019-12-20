Getty Images

Alderweireld signs new Spurs deal

By Alexander Netherton

1 hour agoUpdated 56 minutes ago

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract to keep him at the club uuntil 2023.

The Belgian's deal had been due to expire at the end of the season and he appeared to be set to leave on a free contract.

However the arrival of Jose Mourinho was said to have changed his view of the future and the 30-year-old has now signed a new contract that runs until 2023.

The club confirmed the deal on their official website in a statement saying:

" We are delighted to announce that Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with the Club until 2023."
