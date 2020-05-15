Football
Premier League

Kroos exclusive: Why I won't move to the Premier League

Toni Kroos in action for Real Madrid

Image credit: Getty Images

ByTom Adams
26 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago
@tomadams83

In an exclusive interview with Eurosport Germany, Toni Kroos has ruled out a possible reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City or any move to England and says he expects to finish his career with Real Madrid.

Kroos swapped Bayern Munich for Madrid in 2014 and has become one of the most decorated German players in history with four Champions League titles to his name.

Manchester United had a verbal agreement place to sign Kroos that summer before David Moyes was sacked and the move fell through. Now 30, Kroos says the chances of moving to England are diminishing dramatically.

The midfielder is keen to see out the three years on his contract at Madrid and says that at 33, it will be too late for him to pursue a career in the Premier League.

"I definitely plan to be with Real for these three years," Kroos told Eurosport, "then it is a good time at 33 to question yourself: what does it look like physically, what does motivation look like - I still feel like it to keep going?

"If something comes together and you say: ‘Okay, one more year here, because you are just good enough and you still feel like it’, I would not rule it out. But then a move to England, which is also played very physically, I can’t imagine that at 33.”

When the prospect of a reunion with Guardiola was floated, Kroos having spent one season working under the Catalan following Bayern’s treble win under Jupp Heynckes in 2013, he replied that he, "cannot imagine that it is an option for me to go somewhere else again".

However, Kroos did admit that nothing is certain in football: "Three years in football are long - three years at Real Madrid are even longer."

