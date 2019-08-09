‘Ludicrous headline. Only Liverpool and Manchester City have a shot of winning the Premier League. Pure clickbait nonsense.’

Let’s face it, there’s only two reasons you came here: a) you’re an optimistic Spurs fan, or b) to skim through a ridiculous opinion piece before diving into the comments. But before you unleash your rage in the grisly forum below this article, kindly consider these two points:

1. The case against Manchester City

Remember when Spurs, specifically Son Heung-min, scored twice inside the opening 10 minutes of that barnstorming, VAR-defining Champions League game? Remember when England were going to win the UEFA Nations League, only for John Stones to attempt a ‘Cruyff turn’ in the penalty area? Remember when Manchester City called upon Vincent Kompany to carry them to the title?

This City defence is not as resilient as you might expect. Aymeric Laporte has impressed, but Lucas Moura proved that night at the Etihad that he can be made to look very ordinary. Stones remains a problem. Kompany is no more.

City’s rare exposure last season often coincided with the absence of Fernandinho, with Pep Guardiola seeking to address that this summer with the arrival of Rodri from Atletico. All very good, congratulations, but teams will surely be wise to the fact you can’t sit deep against City and expect anything but a heavy defeat. Swansea showcased an alternative approach in the FA Cup last season, taking a 2-0 lead before poor officiating saw City eventually mount a fight back.

The upshot? Another season flirting with the 100-point barrier may be a stretch too far – even for a side with City’s attacking riches.

2. The case against Liverpool

They’re billed as the most frightening front three in world football: Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. And they consistently proved it last season as they propelled Liverpool towards Champions League glory and within an inch of the title.

The problem? All three were involved in summer tournaments with Senegal, Brazil and Egypt respectively, with Mane only returning to training this week. Can they really maintain that level over another season, one that will again seen them compete for multiple honours? It seems inevitable that Jurgen Klopp will have to turn to his replacements at some point and it’s no secret that Divock Origi, despite his European heroics, and company do not carry the same menace.

But what has this got to do with Tottenham? A side that fell to 20 – yep, TWENTY – defeats in all competitions last season. A side who were so often fortuitous in victory last season and so often terrible in defeat. A side who capitulated from being in the title picture in late February to relying on the superior deficiencies of others to squeak into the top four.

Let us explain…

3. The case for Tottenham

Suppose, then, that a freak season of 95+ points isn’t required to win the Premier League this time around. Why can’t Spurs step up?

The despondency surrounding Paulo Dybala’s image rights has masked a supreme summer for Tottenham, who have finally made major signings. Tanguy Ndombele belatedly arrives as Mousa Dembele 2.0. Ryan Sessegnon should resemble the 2018 model at Fulham, and not the lost version of last season. And Giovani Lo Celso? Just read this magnificent thread courtesy of ESPN’s David Cartlidge:

Spurs remain light in the full-back areas, particularly on the right now Juan Foyth will be missing until September, but there is a belief that Lo Celso, Son and Lucas can carry the attack when Harry Kane’s ankle inevitably disintegrates. Or there’s always free agent Fernando Llorente.

Then there’s the stadium. When Spurs signed over ownership of White Hart Lane to the bulldozers, their home record in the league read 17 wins and two draws. If they had replicated that last season, they would have finished 15 points better off – still well adrift of Liverpool and City, but much more respectable. So can the new gloriously-titled Tottenham Hotspur Stadium become a fortress? Unlike Wembley Stadium, it retains atmosphere and will be brimming to capacity, particularly if there’s a whiff of silverware.

Perhaps the most exciting clue to a potential title bid, though, came during preseason. Mauricio Pochettino returned to the pressing game that yielded so much success two seasons ago, unsettling Juventus (victory, via a Harry Kane wonder goal), Real Madrid (victory), Bayern Munich (victory, via penalties) and Inter Milan (defeat, also via penalties). Kane looks sharp again, eager to hassle defenders. Dele Alli appears to have his mojo back, important given his 22 goals in 2016-17 became just seven last time around. Son's calendar has fewer dates marked for flights to South Korea. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko are fully fit again, not the below-par duo that graced the Champions League final, and will be willing accomplices to Ndombele's streamroller mission.

Of course, none of this proves Spurs will win the title or even come close. City and Liverpool remain the favourites. But is it really absurd to suggest that Tottenham can mount a title challenge in 2020, rather than simply predicting them to finish a safe third?