Mourinho wary of injuries when Premier League returns

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the friendly practice match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 12, 2020 in London, England

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is hoping to avoid a fresh wave of injuries when his players get back to action after the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs are ready to welcome back a number of stars who were on the sidelines before the outbreak forced the suspension of football, including star attackers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Spurs' £175m loan may leave them stronger than their rivals

04/06/2020 AT 14:27

But the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach is worried that the prolonged break from top-flight football will result in a fresh set of injury woes in his squad.

"We decided to mix them and to give almost the same amount of minutes to everyone," he said after his side played a warm-up match against Norwich.

"We didn't want any players to be into the limits of fatigue and of course nobody played the four periods.

Play Icon
WATCH

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46

"What we work on tactically we do in the training ground but the match was much more about competing, getting minutes, intensity and it's very important to do it and to have this last week without any injuries.

"We all know that in these first matches, and in the friendlies, there's also the risk of getting some injuries."

Premier League football will be played behind closed doors for the first time and Mourinho also wanted to see his side get used to playing without fans.

"We needed minutes, we needed to know the feeling of playing here without our supporters and to have these training sessions with another Premier League team is the best thing," he added.

"We have to adapt to this new reality, which is what we tried to do, to have a feeling of playing with an empty stadium.

"The points are there to fight for, and with or without fans, the points are there on the pitch and ourselves and United will have to fight for them."

Mourinho: Spurs must be ready to fight for points

31/05/2020 AT 16:09
Pochettino free to sign new deal, linked to Newcastle and AC Milan

19/05/2020 AT 11:01
