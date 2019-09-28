Tottenham survived an hour with 10 men and a Hugo Lloris clanger as they held on for a 2-1 win over Southampton.

Two yellow cards for Serge Aurier made work awfully tricky for the hosts, who had taken the lead through Tanguy Ndombele, before Lloris’ moment of madness allowed Danny Ings to score.

But Harry Kane finished off a swift move to hand Spurs the lead at the break, a lead they courageously protected until the final whistle.

Mauricio Pochettino will be relieved his Tottenham side weathered pressure from Southampton in the second half as they were in control before Aurier‘s sending off.

Southampton had their early chances in the first half but couldn’t capitalise, neither a gift from Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris nor the advantage of ten men for an hour. Danny Ings equalised for Southampton following a horrendous mistake from Lloris – attempting a Cryuff turn, Lloris got it all wrong and Ings nicked the ball to draw level.

Tottenham, however, who were on balance the better side throughout, equalised soon after via Harry Kane. Eriksen supplied Kane inside the Southampton box and the England international corrected his initial poor touch to convert the chance pst Angus Gunn.

Pochettino will welcome the win and the respite in recent adverse results, with Bayern Munich at home on Tuesday. Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, will be frustrated with the loss given the opportunity, but can’t have any complaints heading back to the South Coast.

TALKING POINT – Tottenham cope with 10 men

Serge Aurier was sent off in the first half for Tottenham but Kane rescued the points.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham)

Tanguy Ndombele ensured Tottenham were resolute in midfield and contributed with a fine goal in the first half.

KEY MOMENTS

23’- GOAL! Son picks out Ndombele in the box, collecting an Eriksen cross from the right, and Ndombele this time sweeps the ball past Gunn with the aid of a slight deflection.

31’- RED CARD FOR TOTTENHAM! On a yellow, Aurier loses his marker and, after a cynical foul pulling back the Southampton forward, is sent off!

38’ - GOAL! Lloris has had one here for Tottenham. Loris tries a drag-back from a pass back with Ings rushing in, completely fluffs it, and Ings taps the ball in the net. Blimey! Southampton are level!

42’ - GOAL! But here comes Tottenham and Kane! Eriksen squares it for Kane just inside the Southampton area, Kane doesn't get a good first touch but doesn't panic and swiped the ball past Gunn. Relief for Pochettino and Spurs before the break.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 5, Aurier 5, Alderweireld 6, Vertonghen 7, Rose 7, Winks 7, Sissoko 6, Ndombele 8, Eriksen 7, Son 7, Kane 7 Subs: Dier 6, Wanyama 6, Lamela 6

Southampton: Gunn 6, Vestergaard 6, Bednarek 6, Yoshida 7, Bertrand, Romeu 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Hojbjerg 6, Boufal 6, Ings 7, Redmond 6 Subs: Armstrong 6, Long 6, Obafemi 6

KEY STATS

Harry Kane has scored with 9️ of his 1️3️ shots on target against the Saints in the Premier League

Saints today were the last side in the top flight to score a first-half goal this season