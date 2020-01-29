The Dutch star becomes Tottenham’s third signing of the January transfer window after the club signed Gedson Fernandes from Benfica and executed the option to sign Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent deal from Real Betis.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Steven has signed a contract with the Club that will run until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt.”

The Daily Mail report the fee for the 22-year-old to be £27 million.

"The versatile attacking midfielder has been a member of three Eredivisie title-winning squads at Philips Stadion, making 149 appearances in total and scoring 31 goals, including a career best 15 last season. So far this campaign he has registered six goals in 29 appearances," continued the statement.

The Dutch international had scored five goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances this season.