Danny Rose slams talk of Premier League football restarting again when "people's lives are at risk".

Professional football in England has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but football was given the green light by the UK government on Monday to resume behind closed doors from June 1.

Tottenham defender Rose, who has been on loan at Newcastle since January, is furious about the idea of football restarting again and made his feelings clear on Monday.

The England international told Instagram Live: "The government is saying we are bringing football back because it is going to boost the nation's morale.

"I don't give a f*** about the nation's morale, people’s lives are at risk.

Football shouldn't even be spoke about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively. It's b*******. Well see. I'm supposed to tested on Friday so we will just have to wait and see.

