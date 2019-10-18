Getty Images
Tottenham follow in the footsteps of Man City and Leeds with Amazon documentary
It seems that opening up a club to Amazon Prime or Netflix cameras is an essential part of modern football and Tottenham have confirmed that they're following the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Leeds in joining the trend.
The club are promising viewers "unprecedented behind-the-scenes access throughout our season as well as a unique insight into the day-to-day workings of the football club" as well as insights into the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
These documentaries can go one of two ways. The Manchester City documentary was undoubtedly lucrative - earning the club a reported £10m - though it was accused of being too focused on
Then there's the opposite end of the spectrum. When Sunderland allowed a documentary charting their presumed bid for promotion to the Premier League, they allowed a fly on the wall to chart them being relegated down to League One.
This is where Spurs are hugely vulnerable. Their start to the season has been dire, with three losses in the Premier League already, coupled with a drubbing at home at the hands of Bayern Munich and a loss to Colchester in the League Cup.
And more than one fan of Spurs (and other clubs) was quick to point out that this may not paint the club in the best light, with results poor and rumours of off-field strife.