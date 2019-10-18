Le Buzz

The club are promising viewers "unprecedented behind-the-scenes access throughout our season as well as a unique insight into the day-to-day workings of the football club" as well as insights into the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

These documentaries can go one of two ways. The Manchester City documentary was undoubtedly lucrative - earning the club a reported £10m - though it was accused of being too focused on

Then there's the opposite end of the spectrum. When Sunderland allowed a documentary charting their presumed bid for promotion to the Premier League, they allowed a fly on the wall to chart them being relegated down to League One.

This is where Spurs are hugely vulnerable. Their start to the season has been dire, with three losses in the Premier League already, coupled with a drubbing at home at the hands of Bayern Munich and a loss to Colchester in the League Cup.

And more than one fan of Spurs (and other clubs) was quick to point out that this may not paint the club in the best light, with results poor and rumours of off-field strife.