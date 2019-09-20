The North London club said on Friday it has raised 525 million pounds from the issue of long-term bonds to U.S. investors through a private placement, and another 112 million pounds from a loan from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who also managed the bond issue.

The majority of the debt will now be paid over 23 years at a rate of 2.66%, the club said in a statement.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “It is a tribute to the team on and off the pitch that we have achieved what is considered to be one of the most attractive financing deals in the world of sport. Our club is extremely well positioned as we move forward delivering the excitement and entertainment of Premier League and Champions League football, NFL, rugby, concerts and much more."

Mr Levy also insisted the refinancing “will have no bearing on how we run the club . . . and no bearing on those types of short-term movements [like transfers].”

The company was originally targeting to raise 400 million pounds from the bond issue, a source told Reuters last month.