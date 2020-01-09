England captain Kane, 26, went off during the team's New Year's Day defeat at Southampton.

He will now undergo surgery to "repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring" Spurs have confirmed have confirmed in a statement.

The club added that "specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.

"The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

The news is a huge blow for Spurs' top four hopes and leaves them with just Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura as forward options.

Video - Mourinho expecting 'bad news' about Kane injury 01:03

They have been linked with a January transfer move for AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

The news is also problematic for England manager Gareth Southgate who will enter this summer's European Championships with the prospect of his talisman having only a handful of recent club matches under his belt.

Southgate selected Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham and Callum Wilson in his last England squad but Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy is still in a period of self-enforced international retirement.