Danny Ings scored a first-half winner as Southampton inflicted another defeat on Tottenham, who suffered a nightmarish New Year's Day at St Mary's.

Ings continued his rich vein of scoring form as he bagged his 13th goal of the season to give Southampton a well-deserved early lead, flicking the ball over the head of Toby Alderweireld before slotting it past a helpless Paulo Gazzaniga. It was much too easy as a Tottenham defence that hasn't kept a clean sheet in an away Premier League game for an entire calendar year was left exposed once more.

Jose Mourinho's game-plan was disrupted as Tanguy Ndombele was forced off with another injury and after the restart Tottenham's pain was compounded when Harry Kane pulled a hamstring having had a goal ruled out for offside.

It was too much for the frustrated Mourinho, who was then shown a yellow card for approaching a member of Ralph Hassenhuttl's backroom staff in an angry manner.

Defeat leaves Tottenham in sixth, six points behind Chelsea, who were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton earlier on Wednesday, while Southampton jump up to 11th, six points ahead of the relegation zone.

TALKING POINT

A disastrous afternoon at St Mary's for Spurs. Tottenham had the look of a side carrying a huge New Year's Eve hangover. Not that they had much to celebrate over the festive period, taking only four points from four games since December 22. It was more familiar problems for Jose as the long wait for an away clean sheet continues, their struggling defence exposed time and time again. It was New Year's Day of 2019 when they last kept a team out on the road, a 3-0 victory at Cardiff. And in attack they just couldn't get going with want-away playmaker Christian Eriksen virtually anonymous. The injury to Ndombele - making just his second consecutive start under Jose - ruined the game-plan and the Frenchman could be set for another lengthy lay-off, having made just nine starting appearances since his summer arrival from Lyon. Their pain was compounded by the hamstring injury suffered by Kane. Mourinho can't afford to lose Ndombele but he certainly couldn't handle any period of absence of his skipper.

Video - Euro Papers: Liverpool worry as Real have 'first contact' with Mane 01:04

MAN OF THE MATCH

Danny Ings (Southampton): Southampton's talisman led the line effectively, tracking back and fulfilling defensive duties, while taking the winning goal with aplomb.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: McCarthy 7, Cedric 6, Stephens 7, Bednarek 7, Bertrand 8, Armstrong 7, Ward-Prowse 7, Hojberg 7, Redmond 7, Djenepo 7, Ings 9. Subs: Long 5, Romeu N/A, Obafemi 5.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 6, Aurier 5, Alderweireld 5, Vertonghen 5, Sessegnon 6, Ndombele N/A, Sissoko 5, Eriksen 4, Moura 5, Kane 5, Alli 5. Subs: Lamela 5, Lo Celso 7.

Southampton's players celebrate their win on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and TottenhamGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

3' - Chance! The Saints squander a great opportunity to take an early lead. Moura fails to track his man and Bertrand lifts a delightful cross to Cedric at the back post but he flashes his header wide of the goal. More questionable defending by Spurs but on this occasion they get away with it.

17' - GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Tottenham (Ings): That man Ings scores again! He takes his 13th league goal of the season fantastically well, latching onto a ball over the top, flicking it over the head of Aldeweireld and fires it into the bottom corner, past a helpless Gazzaniga.

73' - Goal ruled offside - and an injury to Kane! Tottenham think they have their equaliser - but their celebrations are cut short as Kane is offside. And to make matters worse, he has pulled his hamstring! This is turning into a terrible afternoon for Spurs.

77' - Jose is booked! Mourinho is given a telling off from Mike Dean! The Spurs boss went over to have a word with someone on the Saints bench, sparking anger from the home side's officials. He doesn't like losing, does he?

KEY STATS