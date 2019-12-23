Play was temporarily paused and tannoy announcements were made urging supporters to stop the abuse on three occasions.

Mourinho says the problem of racism pervades society as a whole and that it can only be tackled with a conjoined effort.

"I don’t know (how we sort out the problem of racism in football). The only thing I can say is to repeat that I am totally, totally against racism in society and obviously against racism in my football world," he said at his press conference.

"I feel very sorry every time something happens and I will always support any decision that the authorities make in relation to that.

"Society needs help. And then football is a micro-society. Do we need help? Yes. But society needs help. We need to eradicate any form of discrimination and this case we are talking about racism. Football and society needs help.

"It is happening before and I feel it is going to happen again in the future, that is the problem. What I see is an evolution in the protocol and that is fine. The players have the freedom to stop, to go to the referee, to go to their managers. This is one step and any decision that can be made by superior authorities I will support. I am anti-racist in all my areas.”