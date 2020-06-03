Football
Premier League

Tottenham report one positive test for COVID-19 in fifth round of Prem testing

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur have reported one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at their training centre.

The club provided the testing update on Wednesday afternoon and released a statement to accompany it.

Premier League

Military training tough but enjoyable, says Spurs' Son

4 HOURS AGO

The result was the only positive test from 1,197 conducted across the Premier League in the latest round of testing.

"We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre," the club's statement read.

"Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.

"They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

"We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment."

In the three previous rounds of testing since players resumed training last month, there were 12 positives.

Spurs added that the person who tested positive was asymptomatic.

Play Icon
WATCH

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33

Premier League

Why Tottenham could be the big winners from lockdown

YESTERDAY AT 19:01
Premier League

Mourinho: Spurs must be ready to fight for points

31/05/2020 AT 16:09
