The England captain was involved in a controversial incident in the dying minutes in the 2-2 north London derby draw with Arsenal last Sunday, going down under minimal contact from Sokratis.

That followed a similar incident in Spurs' 1-0 home loss to Newcastle the previous week but Kane has denied accusations that of attempting to con referees.

"Never and, hopefully, I don't have to," he replied when asked whether he dived.

"I said after the Arsenal game it's a 50/50 one, similar to the one we got given against us at Wembley the year before. It happens in football.

"I am someone who uses his body well, which as a striker you have to do at every level. On the halfway line it's a free kick every day of the week. In the penalty box you don't always get it.

"People's opinions are their opinions. I wasn't concentrating on that sort of stuff. For me, it's about doing my best on the pitch and the most important thing is about winning games."

Kane has scored three Premier League goals so far this season - a match-winning double against Aston Villa and a spot kick against Arsenal.