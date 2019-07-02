Clarke, who has penned a five-year deal, will return to the Championship side on loan for the 2019-20 season.

“I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion,” he told the club’s official website.

Spurs had gone two transfer windows without signing a player, with Lucas Moura the last arrival from Paris Saint-Germain 18 months ago.