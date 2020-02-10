The illness has caused almost 1000 deaths in China, with a further 40,000 cases reported worldwide and the UK government has described it as a "serious and imminent threat" to public health.

Alli posted a video of himself wearing a surgical mask in an airport lounge before turning the camera and zooming in on a man of Asian appearance and zooming in on a bottle of antiseptic hand wash.

The video was captioned with: "Corona whatttttt, please listen with volume" then subsequently: "This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me."

"It wasn't funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club," he said in his apology on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

"It isn't something that should be joked about. I'm sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers to everyone in China."

Various reports in the UK press have claimed that Alli could face action from the FA for the post and that disciplinary chiefs have already written to him to ask for his observations.

Should the FA deem the the video to be racist or offensive, he could be suspended, as Manchester City star Bernardo Silva was after he compared his team-mate Benjamin Mendy to the character from a Spanish confectionary box.