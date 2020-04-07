With the Premier League suspended since mid-March with no return date yet set, clubs have not been in training, instead issuing their players with fitness programmes to be done at home.

However, pictures have emerged from a park in Barnet, north London, of the former Chelsea boss in full Spurs training gear with Tanguy Ndombele, while other players such as Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon also snapped by social media users.

"All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors," a Tottenham statement said.

"We shall continue to reinforce this message."

This is the latest incident of Premier League footballers flouting social distancing guidelines put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Kyle Walker rebuked by Manchester City after media reports that he hosted two sex workers at his home and Jack Grealish allegedly involved in a traffic incident during the lockdown.