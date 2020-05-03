Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is fouled by Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is his toughest opponent.

Speaking in El Chiringuito newspaper about his rivals in the Premier League, Aguero was quick to respond.

"We all know that Van Dijk is one of the best central defenders in the world. He is strong, tall and athletic. He is very strong in one-on-one and uses his body well. Of course he also has those long legs.

"It may seem that he is not so fast, but with those long legs he can still get everywhere. Two steps from him are fifty for me,' explained the 31-year-old Argentinian.

Aguero continued: 'But what appeals to me most is how cleverly he defends. He's not nervous about having to stop you, he's just patient. That makes it difficult for attackers.

"I'm pretty fast and I like to dribble, so I'd rather have a defender step up to me. But he waits and then gets help from another defender. He's very good at that.”

Liverpool currently lead Manchester City by 25 points at the top of the table, but the Premier League is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

