Arsenal players feel pressured by Mikel Arteta, League Two not ready for restart as Premier League doctors make plans, and Newcastle takeover is criticised by Amnesty International.

Arteta pressure over pay cuts

The Sun leads with an exclusive that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta put pressure on the club’s players to accept a pay cut. The story suggests that some players believe that Arteta put additional pressure on younger players who felt less able to resist his requests so that he had enough momentum to persuade others, though Mesut Ozil remains reluctant.

Paper Round’s view: Arteta is a little like human resources at a company - he is there to protect the club first rather than his players. Of course, that does not always happen with how players are treated but it seems with the financial safety of the club apparently in persil that Arteta is happy to make sure that the players are convinced that they should reduce their salaries.

League Two abandon restart plans

League Two clubs appear to have abandoned their plans to restart the season. EFL chief Rick Parry had wanted the clubs to start training in mid-May and for the remaining games to be played from June onwards. However the clubs in the league now accept that such plans appear to be premature and no games will be played for the foreseeable future.

Paper Round’s view: While the sums of money in Premier League football are far greater, running into hundreds of millions of pounds at stake, lower down the football pyramid in England it is far harder to see how all of the sides will actually be able to survive with no football. It is another industry that will require government support, something that seems increasingly lacking.

Doctors draw up restart guidelines

Premier League doctors are drawing up a list of safety protocols to allow football to return to action more safely in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The suggestions so far include that cafeterias will remain closed, there will be no communal showers in use, and players will be regularly tested during the build-up to training and when training kicks off again.

Paper Round’s view: A restart is essential for players to be able to complete the season and ensure contractual obligations are met. However these interventions are made, they are going to go some way to protect the players and other employees who will be attending training. One mistake could put the whole project under, so there is little room for error.

Amnesty speak out over Newcastle takeover

Amnesty International, the world’s most prominent human rights charity, has spoken out to urge the Premier League to reconsider the takeover of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia’s investment fund, reports the Telegraph. Amnesty have regularly criticised Saudi Arabia’s dreadful human rights record, because of Saudi Arabia’s dreadful human rights record.

Paper Round’s view: Saudi Arabia’s figurehead, Mohammed Bin Salman, has been linked with the execution of Jamal Khashoggi, and the country regularly uses the death penalty and other human rights abuses. Some Newcastle fans do not appear to care, but there are plenty of reasons for the league to finally invoke the protection of its brand by denying such a deal permission.

