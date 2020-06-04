Football
Premier League

Fernandes: Spurs wanted to sign me but thought I was too expensive

Bruno Fernandes

Image credit: Getty Images

By Alexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has conirmed that Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign him last summer but were not prepared to meet Sporting Lisbon's valuation.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international joined Manchester United in January for £47 million, but the fee could ultimately rise as high as £68 million.

Premier League

Mourinho: Spurs must be ready to fight for points

31/05/2020 AT 16:09

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's club had also refused to meet Sporting's asking price in the summer, which was reported to be closer to £75 million.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Fernandes admitted that Spurs had been keen on signing him last summer when Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge.

‘The first club that was close to signing me was Tottenham.

‘With Pochettino…But I don’t know maybe they thought the amount Sporting wanted was too much so in that moment Sporting decide they don’t want to sell.

‘Tottenham came in the summer but Manchester was in January. Maybe Tottenham came again in January but when I knew Manchester was interested I just wanted to talk to Manchester.

‘Manchester [United] was my dream team in England so I am happy because I have the chance to go to a team that I always [dreamed about] you know.

‘At that time it was Tottenham that was closer to me. There was other teams from France, one team from the Spanish league but for me when I talked the first team was Manchester.’

Fernandes also revealed that Solskjaer had also expressed an interest in signing him at the same time as Spurs, but were far more enthusiastic in January after failing to like Erling Braut Haaland.

‘Manchester came in the summer but not like really wanting [me] but in January Manchester United came and said: ‘We need you, we want you, you need to come’.

‘For me it was the best chance I have to move, the best club [offer] that I had to move and the best moment I could have. It was everything in the right moment.’

What's On (2)

