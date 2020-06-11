Football
Premier League

How can Chelsea afford their summer spree?

Timo Werner

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Chelsea appear to be on course to outspend their rivals as they prepare for next season, but how can they afford it?

Thursday’s report from Deloitte reports that the Premier League remains the richest in the world, and a 7% increase on last year’s revenues reinforces their wealth. However, the report also acknowledges that there could be trouble ahead for what is traditionally the strongest league in the world.

Deloitte believes that the coronavirus pandemic will cause a billion pounds in revenue to be lost, and of that half a billion could be lost permanently. Project Restart will go some way to topping up balances, but lost sponsorship, matchday revenue and broadcasting penalties will lead to some permanent damage.

Premier League

Premier League players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' slogan on shirts - reports

8 HOURS AGO

Some clubs have resorted to furloughing their staff with government support such is the impact of the crisis. Others, like Everton, have agreed pay deferrals with its squad and executives in order to cut outgoings at a time when future revenue is not assured. While Manchester United are expected to be able to complete the signing of Jadon Sancho for £115 million or thereabouts, there are other stories of more restrictions.

Manchester City have been linked with Sergi Roberto, far from their usual big-money signing, and that may be paid for by the sale of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich. Arsenal could be forced to cut David Luiz’s stay at the Emirates to a single season, and could sacrifice Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, their best player, under financial pressure.

There is no reason to believe that Chelsea are better placed to avoid this loss of revenue than any other side. Their owner Roman Abramovich may be one of the richest men in the world, but since his UK residency privileges were rescinded, he appears to have reduced his financial enthusiasm for the side. Nevertheless, there are few signs that he will be selling up soon. They are not guaranteed Champions League football yet, and could be challenged by Manchester United, Sheffield United, and Manchester City’s appeal against their European ban.

Despite that, Chelsea continue to spend. They appear to have agreed a £40 million fee with RB Leipzig for Timo Werner. They will pay a similar amount to Ajax for Hakim Ziyech. Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz may also be on the way, for a spree that might cost close to £150 million in one summer.

However, there are a number of considerations for Chelsea. First is Abramovich. He may not oversee the running of the club in the detail that he has in the past, but he would not allow the club to make these plans without a backstop. If funding is needed then presumably he will provide it or cover for it in some manner.

Second is the sale of Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid for £50 million and the £90 million received for Eden Hazard in a summer when they were forbidden from completing transfers. Money being spent now would, in large part, ordinarily have already been spent, so they are able to budget accordingly. The emergence of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham will have made it obvious to them that they have two squad positions covered for the foreseeable future, and Olivier Giroud’s extension covers the striking position.

Danny Drinkwater, Burnley, Getty Images

Image credit: Getty Images

But what may help Chelsea is the scope for yet more sales and cost-cutting. From the start of the next season, whenever that is, clubs will be able to send at most eight players aged 22 or above out on loan. The season after, it will be reduced to six. The club had 27 players out at other clubs this season.

Of them, the following could raise significant funds or represent sizeable wages to be cut: Baba Rahman, Matt Miazga, Ethan Ampadu, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater, Victor Moses, and Kenedy. That could in theory raise between a third and a half of the planned expenditure. In addition, Kurt Zouma has been linked with his old boss Jose Mourinho at Spurs. Willian and Pedro will likely both depart. Kepa will likely be replaced, Marcos Alonso could go, as well as Marco van Ginkel, Emerson, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi.

Considering the scale of the options available to Chelsea to raise funds, even in a depressed market, other clubs may have huge obstacles in their path to survive or succeed, but Frank Lampard has the chance to remodel his side when others are falling apart.

Play Icon
WATCH

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

00:01:41

Transfers

Dortmund want £115m for Man Utd target Sancho - Paper Round

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Dortmund coach Favre hails Sancho 'importance'

07/06/2020 AT 17:05
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedChelseaMore
What's On

