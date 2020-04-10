Brady unsure over Premier League restart

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady writes in the Sun that she is unsure whether the Premier League will be able to restart this season, saying: “The re-start is delayed until the virus is at least well under control, and who knows when that will be? Even then, matches could be behind closed doors. This would save about £760million on our TV contracts but do nothing for all the other lost income. And, as worried as I am about the financial impact, I am more worried about the health and wellbeing of my players.”

Paper Round’s view: Brady rightly places the lives above the short-term (though expensive) damage done to finances, something that can't be said for the Conservative Party that she serves in the House of Lords. Nevertheless she has her own interests for diverting on the approach, as calling off the season would allow her West Ham to probably stay up in the league for another year.

West Ham consider Anderson sale

West Ham are considering the sale of Felipe Anderson when the transfer window eventually re-opens, according to the Mirror. The paper believes that David Moyes may wish to sell in order to rebuild his squad, and the club could listen to offers of £42 million for the 26-year-old Brazilian forward - with Italian side Lazio considering a move.

Paper Round’s view: Anderson has been intermittently impressive for West Ham and he is now approaching the age at which he should be offering consistent performances. If Moyes thinks that is unlikely to happen then it makes sense to move him on and use any money raised to buy younger or more reliable alternatives.

Brighton waiting on players

Premier League club Brighton are waiting to hear from their players over an agreement to defer their wages, reports the Daily Mail. Chief executive Paul Barber has been in talks with Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray, and said: 'It was important we gave them as much time as was needed to reach all 25 players. So that will be done and then we will see where we are, I would have thought after the weekend.'

Paper Round’s view: Players know that the clubs will probably find it hard to survive if they do not at least put off some of their earnings until normal service - or something like it - is resumed. It is in their interest to make sure that Brighton can survive for now in order to make sure that they are able to be paid over the longer term.

Cavani linked with move to Spain

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has been linked with a move to Spain. The 33-year-old Uruguayan international almost joined Atletico Madrid in the close season but a move fell through, and his mother hinted that could still happen: "He doesn't know where he's going to go, plus there are three months to go. There's time to think. He's still not thinking about going back to Uruguay.His idea is to stay in Europe; he would like Spain the most."

Paper Round’s view: At 33, Cavani has a couple more seasons at the top, and he remains in excellent shape. Given the financial pressures on some clubs, a free transfer move for him would solve a striking position in the short term and free up cash for transfers elsewhere, so Atletico would not be the only club thinking about signing him whenever the transfer window opens.

