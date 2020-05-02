Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is considering his future at the club following their Champions League ban.

The club are appealling a two-year ban from European football as a result of breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper HLN, De Bruyne acknowledged that it would be difficult to tolerate spending so long out of Europe's top competition.

De Bruyne said: "I'm just waiting

The club has told us that they are going to appeal and that they are almost 100 per cent sure they are in the right. That's why I'm waiting to see what will happen.

"I trust my team. Once the statement is made, I will review everything. Two years [without European football] would be a long time. If it is one year I might see."

While the club could lose many of their star players should they be unable to give them European football, coach Pep Guardiola has also been linked with a departure as a result of the punishment.

Nevertheless De Bruyne is not making his decision depending on Guardiola's decision.

"I think Pep said he will see out the last year [of his contract] anyway no matter what. Then his contract ends. But I'm not going to let my decision depend on what Pep is doing," the 28-year-old Belgian said.

"Of course I have already worked with other coaches and when Pep leaves, I have to continue working with someone else. But I haven't really paid much attention to that for the time being. There are more important things at the moment."

De Bruyne was unwilling to discuss potential moves elsewhere, though he has long been linked to Real Madrid.

“In recent years, and before then too, there have been many teams who have enquired and may have asked about me. But to be honest, I'm very happy with City," De Bruyne told the paper.

"I play for one of the best teams in the world, I play in England - in my view the best competition - and I like that. It remains a challenge to be the best and I need that too.

"Whatever comes, comes. But it's not that I've tried to leave City in these past five years. I have also remained calm over previous transfers. I have never had any problems and have always waited for my moment. With respect, because I think you get most of it back. Even outside of football.”

