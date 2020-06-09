Newcastle United's takeover is in doubt, Everton agree huge wage deferral, and English lower leagues consider their future.

Newcastle takeover in disarray

Newcastle United’s proposed takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium could fail because of concerns over the state’s alleged piracy. The broadcaster beIN believes that the Middle Eastern state’s pirate service is stealing revenue from it, and Premier League clubs are also concerned over the methods used by the Saudis, especially as they are now attempting to buy into it.

Paper Round’s view: The Mirror’s report is nothing new in terms of the dispute. It is known that the Premier League is concerned by the attacks on the value of its rights. If the argument against the Saudis is correct then it is time for the kingdom to decide if wielding the soft power of a football club is more important that disrupting Qatari media’s football distribution.

...Or is it?

While the Mirror is downbeat on the chances of the Newcastle United deal being approved by the Football Association, the Sun newspaper believes that the Saudis are confident that the FA will greenlight the takeover. Other potential sticking points are Sheffield United’s Saudi ownership, and the war in Yemen.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: The Saudi involvement in war in Yemen should really be enough to curtail any possibility, but the world does not yet work in that way. Until then, those who wish to derail the takeover probably need to focus on the cost to the Premier League’s bottom line, which while relatively important is the least concerning aspect of Saudi involvement.

Everton announce deferral

The Telegraph reports that Premier League side Everton have agreed a deal that will see their first team squad defer 50% of their wages for the next three months. The agreement also extends to manager Carlo Ancelotti, the executive team and directors, in order to manage the financial impact on the club due to the coronavirus.

Paper Round’s view: Everton should be on relatively solid financial ground after decades in the Premier League, but such is the extraordinary effect of pausing the economy - or worse - for a few months that almost every organisation will be struggling to balance the books. The government may ultimately have to step in to protect football clubs across the pyramid.

EFL clubs face huge financial impact

The Daily Mail reports that EFL clubs are facing up to the huge impact of the coronavirus. The bottom three professional leagues may have to pay back almost £22 million in season ticket purchases, while Championship sides specifically may be hit with a bill of above £12 million. A number of clubs in each division are unsure of their ability to start next season.

Paper Round’s view: While Everton can rely on broadcast revenue sooner or later, the smaller clubs have little television income to keep them afloat. Ticket receipts are their lifeblood, which has now been cut off indefinitely. As well as government help, the richest clubs should also chip in to make sure that the professional structure is maintained throughout this crisis.

