Giroud may get new Chelsea deal

Olivier Giroud could extend his stay at Chelsea, after having almost left the club in January. The striker was out of favour under Frank Lampard and looked to be heading for the exit door, but could not secure a move. He is out of contract in the summer and Football London report that preliminary discussions have taken place regarding a new deal. The 33-year-old is likely to initially get a one-year offer.

Paper Round’s view: This would be a remarkable U-turn if Giroud did stay at Chelsea beyond this season. However, he has impressed recently in place of Tammy Abraham and, even if Chelsea do sign another striker in the next window, then he is a good back-up option. The question is whether he wants to continue to play that role.

Video - Pogba edges closer to Madrid - Euro Papers 01:15

Soyuncu planning Leicester stay

Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu has ruled out leaving the club in the summer transfer window. His performances this season, during which he has made 35 appearances in all competitions, have reportedly caught the eye of Manchester City. But the Daily Express quote him as saying: “I don't think it would be right to go somewhere right now. I'm having a good season. Above all, I still have a lot to learn.”

Paper Round’s view: Soyuncu has impressed for the Foxes this season in place of Harry Maguire, but is he a player who could slot straight into the Manchester City defence? He has been caught out at times and perhaps it would be wise to stay for at least another year at Leicester.

Wage cuts on case-by-case basis

Premier League players will negotiate coronavirus wage cuts on a case-by-case basis. The Daily Telegraph report that it has proved virtually impossible to agree a 30 per cent reduction for all players due to relegation clauses at the end of the season. Squads that are relegated could face a 50 per cent salary decrease and there are worries how a financial hit would impact some players more than others.

Paper Round’s view: There doesn't seem to be a one-size-fits-all solution to this. If some players are worried about their own financial futures then it doesn't seem right they should have to contribute as much as some of the highest earners in the league.

Overseas players want support for their countries

The idea of building up a fund to help the NHS has been hampered by the desires of some overseas Premier League players to help health services in their home countries. Players are hoping to set up a fund and there have been discussions among the squads, according to the Daily Mail. However, some of the overseas players have raised the point about helping health services in their home countries too.

Paper Round’s view: It could be tricky for the players to come to a unified decision when some will be wanting to contribute to the efforts back home. Perhaps some players would feel more comfortable if it was done on an individual basis, as with the potential issue caused by loss of wages due to relegation.