Mari would become the first signing of new manager Mikel Arteta.

The former Manchester City defender did not play a game for the Premier League champions after joining from Gimnastic, and now plays in Brazil for Flamengo.

He is expected to undergo a medical with Arsenal before completing a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Spanish defender - who spent time on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, NAC and Girona before moving to Brazil - would then join on a permanent deal in the summer.

A transfer fee of £7.5 million has been mentioned but Arsenal are yet to give any details over the deal.