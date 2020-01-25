Getty Images
Pablo Mari arrives in London ahead of imminent Arsenal transfer
Flamengo defender Pablo Mari has been spotted in London after jetting in to complete a move to Arsenal.
Mari would become the first signing of new manager Mikel Arteta.
The former Manchester City defender did not play a game for the Premier League champions after joining from Gimnastic, and now plays in Brazil for Flamengo.
He is expected to undergo a medical with Arsenal before completing a loan deal until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old Spanish defender - who spent time on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, NAC and Girona before moving to Brazil - would then join on a permanent deal in the summer.
A transfer fee of £7.5 million has been mentioned but Arsenal are yet to give any details over the deal.