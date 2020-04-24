The Premier League may return soon, Jadon Sancho's future is in doubt, Jesus Reinier could be sent on loan, and FIFA sends out millions of dollars in support.

Premier League to return in weeks

The Sun believes that the Premier League could return in a matter of weeks despite the coronavirus pandemic. There is little chance of fans being allowed into grounds until next year and there are a number of tests that must be met before the government allows a restart, including a falling infection rate and that safety is ensured for staff and players.

Paper Round’s view: No measures could ever be 100% successful in stopping the spread of coronavirus, but with no vaccine on the cards it appears that keeping a slow spread of the infection is perhaps our least worst option on offer. In these circumstances, giving the country free-to-air football may go some way to relieve the boredom of the current situation.

Coronavirus may prevent United from signing Kane and Sancho

Coronavirus could end Manchester United’s chances of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper also believes that United are unsure about Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of Jadon Sancho, with the German club wanting around £115 million for the 20-year-old winger. Jack Grealish is more affordable at £47 million.

Paper Round’s view: It is usually fair to scoff at United’s bluster towards transfers. One moment they are briefing they are big spenders, and the next they fail to complete obvious and necessary transfers. However with Coronavirus it is no surprise that they are being more circumspect over their transfer targets, given the uncertainty hanging over the whole sport.

Reinier to be sent on loan

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that new Real Madrid signing Reinier Jesus could be sent on loan when football restarts. The 18-year-old Brazilian played a handful of games for Castilla, the Madrid side’s reserve team, but there is no clarity about what to do now football is suspended. Given he can't fit in the first team’s plans due to a restriction on the number of non-EU players, he may be sent on loan.

Paper Round’s view: Given Reinier has had little chance to adjust to Spanish football, it would make sense to step up his development when the restart kicks in. He will have had a difficult time of it given the experiences of both Spain and Brazil due to coronavirus, so ensuring that he is confident and happy will be a priority for his new club.

FIFA to give associations £121m

World football body FIFA will give around £121 million to its national associations as they struggle with the financial impact of the coronavirus, the Daily Mail reports. Each association will be given payments of $500,000 to help them ease their financial burdens. 'The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,' Gianni Infantino said.

Paper Round’s view: FIFA has amassed huge wealth as a result of its control over world football, and also as it runs the World Cup. Those can't be done without the existence of national bodies and therefore handing over some of their wealth is a logical step for Infantino.

