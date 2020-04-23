The Premier League will return, and may televise every game, Arsenal may get a Champions League spot, Watford take a pay cut and Serge Aurier may be sold.

PL chiefs agree to play until end of July

The Sun believes that Premier League clubs have committed to finishing the league by the end of July after talks with UEFA. That deadline means that both the European competitions of the Europa League and the Champions League could be finished in August. The government, meanwhile, wants some games broadcast free to air, and for all 92 games left to be televised.

Paper Round’s view: Finishing the season by the end of July appears to be extremely ambitious but not yet impossible, especially if the games are played behind closed doors. Broadcasting games would also mean that the public are given a reason to stay indoors as the lockdown begins to chafe on the mental health of those who are obeying the rules.

United and Arsenal may win Champions League spots

The Mirror newspaper explains that Manchester United and Arsenal could yet seal a Champions League spot even if the league is abandoned due to the coronavirus. Instead of using the current league standings, UEFA has asked the European leagues to use the coefficients - the last five years’ standings - to determine who would get a place, which would include United and Arsenal but exclude Chelsea.

Paper Round’s view: Such a move does have some logic. After all, if the league is abandoned then it becomes null and void, and so some other will have to be used. However it seems unfair that clubs such as Leicester, who are enjoying a brilliant season, would be punished for playing out of their skin while underperformers like United are rescued by previous years.

Watford agree 30% pay cut

Premier League side Watford have agreed a 30 percent pay cut with its playing staff, according to the Telegraph newspaper. The reduction in pay is the largest reductions in the league, but it is only a deferral to be repaid once football returns to action, and it applies only to the first team squad.

Paper Round’s view: This seems like a fair way to reduce Watford’s expenditure. The most affluent of the club have to take the biggest hit and it protects those on less money. And because the deferral has to be made up, they can afford to take a bigger reduction in their payments right away

Spurs may sell Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur are considering selling right back Serge Aurier. The 27-year-old defender could be moved on by Spurs after failing twice to meet government lockdown guidelines, though the club may sell Kyle Walker-Peters, on loan to Southampton, instead. They would then look to bring in Norwich defender Max Aarons, who has long been a target.

Paper Round’s view: Aurier’s flouting of guidelines won’t have endeared him to the public, but it is not serious enough to suggest a club would choose to sell him over the matter. However, at 27 he is not showing enough consistency to keep his place, and Aarons would at the very least make sure he is pushed to improve.

