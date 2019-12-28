The 21-year-old has quickly become one of the Merseyside club's most effective contributors since cementing himself as a regular starter for the Champions League holders last season.

He particularly impressed in Liverpool's 4-0 victory at Leicester City on Boxing Day with a well-taken goal and two assists.

Born and raised in Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold he says he wants to be a one-club man.

“I’ve always wanted to be a club legend. Winning titles, playing as many matches as possible, winning matches, becoming captain," the right-back told Swedish newspaper Sportbladet.

" Of course, I can’t become a legend if I leave Liverpool to play elsewhere. So, my focus is there and on making the club as successful as possible. "

Alexander-Arnold also praised the influence Liverpool's German boss Jurgen Klopp has had on him.

He added: "He [Klopp] always talks about how we can improve, what we can do to get into the team, what we have to do to make it happen.

"It’s obviously something you have to hear as a young player.