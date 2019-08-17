Getty Images
Trossard grabs point for Brighton against West Ham after earlier VAR blow
Leandro Trossard had a goal disallowed by VAR in the first half, but later equalised for Brighton against West Ham to maintain his side's unbeaten start to the season.
The Belgian forward seemed to have volleyed his side in front but an offside in the build up controversially ruled it out.
Javier Hernandez compounded Albion's misery when he put the Hammers in front just after the hour mark, but Trossard drove home from the edge of the box to level four minutes later.
