Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League after claiming a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Tottenham.

The Reds could have led inside two minutes, but the hosts' 20-year-old debutant Japhet Tanganga brilliantly blocked Roberto Firmino's goal-bound shot before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's follow-up hit the post.

Tanganga made a solid impression as Spurs looked to see off the visiting onslaught in a one-sided first 45, but he was outfoxed on 37 minutes when Firmino's brilliant touch took him past the defender and allowed the Brazilian to rifle home his fifth goal in six outings.

Spurs struggled without injured talisman Harry Kane, and Son Heung-Min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso wasted gilt-edged opportunities to snatch a draw during an improved second-half showing.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates the opening goal with Virgil van Dijk. during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FCGetty Images

Manchester City will hope to cut the gap to Liverpool down to 14 points when they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, following second-placed Leicester's surprise home loss to Southampton.

Spurs have now won just one of their last five league games and are nine points adrift of the Champions League places in eighth spot.

Next up, Jose Mourinho's men will look to get back on track in an FA Cup replay at home to Middlesbrough before visiting Watford on Saturday, while this imperious Liverpool side host Manchester United on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

History-makers Liverpool march on. It wasn't vintage, but once again this Liverpool team got the job done. The Merseysiders completely bossed the first half but had to dig in to grind out the victory as Spurs improved markedly after the interval. A 12th straight PL win means Reds are now undefeated in 38 league games and have scored in 30 consecutive top-flight encounters. The win also sees them reach the 61-point mark - the highest points tally any team has gained in the history of Europe’s top-five leagues after 21 games. The records and milestones continue to rack up and it would surely take the biggest collapse in memory to stop that elusive PL trophy from finally making its way to Anfield come May.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool). The forward grabbed his ninth of the season with a supreme first touch that was followed by a smart finish. Lively throughout even if the Reds weren't at their free-flowing best.

PLAYER RATINGS

TOTTENHAM: Gazzaniga 7, Aurier 7, Tanganga 7, Sanchez 7, Alderweireld 7, Rose 6, Winks 6, Eriksen 5, Moura 7, Alli 6, Son 7. Subs: Lo Celso 6, Lamela 6.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 7, Gomez 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Henderson 7, Wijnaldum 7, Salah 7, Firmino 7, Mane 7. Subs: Lallana 6, Origi n/a, Shaqiri n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Firmino latches on to the Ox's ball in-behind. The Brazilian cuts inside Eriksen but sees his shot blocked by Tanganga. The Ox follows up but sees his low attempt come back off the far post.

23' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Spurs fail to deal with a left-wing corner. It falls for Henderson on the right side of the box. He clips a delicious cross to the back stick, but Van Dijk's header is pushed away by Paulo Gazzaniga.

37' - GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool. Firmino drills home a low shot after a wonderful first touch took him past Tanganga. It came after Henderson and Salah combined to find the Brazilian inside the area.

66' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Gazzaniga flings out a strong left hand to keep out Mane's header.

75' - TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Son blazes over a gilt-edged chance from Lucas Moura's pass after Wijnaldum was caught deep inside his own half.

82' - TOTTENHAM CHANCE! It should be all square. Lo Celso somehow guides wide on the stretch from Aurier's deliciously whipped cross to the far post.

KEY STATS

Liverpool have clocked up their joint-best scoring streak from the start of a top-flight season in the club's history, with the Reds also netting in their first 21 games in the 1933-34 season.

Tottenham have conceded 20 goals in their 13 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions, the quickest any of his sides have shipped 20 goals. Indeed, in his first stint in England with Chelsea, it took 44 games for Mourinho's Blues to concede that many.

Tottenham have managed just one clean sheet in 12 games under Mourinho in all competitions.