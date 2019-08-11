Ferhat Ercan and Salaman Ekinci, both from North London, were arrested outside Ozil's house on Thursday.

That preceded an announcement from Arsenal that they would not be calling on Ozil or his teammate Sead Kolasinac for their game on Sunday at Newcastle St James' Park.

Kolasinac and Ozil were in a car targeted by carjackers in north London last month, with Kolasinac fighting off the offenders before those in the car sought refuse at a Turkish restaurant.

Media reports state that Ercan and Ekinci were arrested after a confrontation with security staff posted outside Ozil's home.

"Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday, 8 August," the Metropolitan Police said.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead KolasinacGetty Images

The pair are to attend Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 September to answer charges of a public order offence. Police are treating the incident as separate from the attempted carjacking.

Arsenal announced on Friday the players would not be part of Sunday's squad after "further security incidents which are being investigated by the police".

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives," the club stated.