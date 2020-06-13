Football
Premier League

Two positive tests from eighth round of Premier League testing

Premier League

Image credit: Getty Images

By Enis Koylu
20 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

Two further positive tests have been confirmed from the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing, with the division's restart just days away.

The latest round of tests numbered 1200 and the two positive tests came from separate clubs, one of whom involved a Norwich player.

Norwich play Southampton on Friday and will therefore be without the quarantined player, who has asked not to be named for privacy reasons.

It is not yet clear which club is the home of the other positive test and whether it involves a player or a staff member.

This takes the total number of positive cases involving Premier League clubs to 16, with 7,474 tests having been conducted prior to the latest round.

The Premier League starts again on Wednesday, with Aston Villa facing Sheffield United and Manchester City playing Arsenal. The two games come exactly 100 days since the last top-flight English football was played.

After those matches, which were rescheduled due to Villa and City's participation in the Carabao Cup final, a full weekend programme follows.

