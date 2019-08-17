Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the home side victory despite Ashley Barnes scoring just before the end of the first half.

It was the first start for Dani Ceballos after arriving on loan from Real Madrid in the summer, and the 23-year-old playmaker put in a man-of-the-match performance from midfield.

Speaking after the match, Emery described how Ceballos had played both as a number eight and a number 10 during the game, and his versatility allowed him to influence the match to the best of his ability.

Emery said: “It’s to use his quality in the best position in our team. I spoke with him before coming here, it’s to play as an eight and a No.10. He started like a 10 but changed with Willock.”

The manager also explained that bringing in Ceballos, David Luiz and a number of new signings had given them more options and squad depth.

“We wanted to create here one big atmosphere with our supporters, together do that way today. I think with some new players they made an impact today," he said.

“Last year we lost some points in some moments, we didn’t have some possibilities for some matches. I prefer to have important players on the bench. The team is going to be more competitive.

"We wanted to be competitive in each position in the squad. Today is out Xhaka, Ozil, Holding, Bellerin. When every player is available to play it’s perfect. But we need to be competitive.”

Arsenal will next take on Liverpool, but while there are just two games gone, Emery can already see positives.

“36 matches to play. We started with two victories, last year we lost two.

"Our challenge is each match. We are happy, we are with six points. Next week we are against Liverpool, a big challenge. Being realistic it's going to be tough.”