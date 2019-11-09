The Gunners had a goal correctly rule out for offside in the second half before Jamie Vardy and James Maddison heaped the misery on Arsenal at a soaking King Power Stadium.

Emery's side are already eight points off Champions League qualification and the insipid nature of the performance has left the Spanish manager's future hanging in the balance.

But 18 months into the job, the Arsenal boss appeared confident the team and the club were still behind him.

"We need time and we need patience. We have changed a lot of players and we have young players," Emery told Sky Sports after the 2-0 defeat.

"We are very demanding and ambitious in our targets but also we know need time and patience.

"We are going to achieve [this] with young players and experienced players.

Maddison and Vardy were Arsenal's downfall on a wet night in LeicesterGetty Images

"We had a lot of circumstances that didn't help us to achieve the best performance and the best result. With the patience and being consistent, we are going to do it.

"The most important thing is inside to be calm, to be demanding and to be ambitious to work but to keep standing up in our mentality and our work."

Emery was also quick to take solace in the fact he is not the only Premier League manager under pressure.

A draw for Tottenham against Sheffield United has left them sitting 12th in the table while Manchester United are two places further down.

“We are distant from [Leicester] now but we will take time to prepare and improve and take the balance in the team," Emery added.

“Manchester United and Spurs are also behind us so it is an equal competition but we have time to reduce the gap on Leicester.”

