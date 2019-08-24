Emery, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “We’re disappointed with the result but we can take positive things from the game.

“We were a little more deep, but we also had the positivity to try to score.

“In the first half, the best chance was for us with Pepe. The key was the second goal, it was a really soft penalty. I don’t think it was enough, but our reaction after that was good.

“The impact of Lucas [Torreira], [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan was good. Joe Willock also made another step today.

“I am positive because we are going to improve. We can be happy with different players and how they are working.”