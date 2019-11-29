The reports follow Arsenal's 2-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night, notching up a seven match winless streak across all competitions - their longest since 1992.

The Athletic report that despite giving players every impression he would still be in charge for the club's Premier League match against Norwich on Sunday, the Spaniard is unlikely to last that long.

The report adds that assistant first-team coach and former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg would likely take charge on a temporary basis.

Emery joined the club in 2018, taking over from Arsene Wenger. Though he took Arsenal to the Europa League final last season, they were eventually beaten by Chelsea and missed out on the Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The 48-year-old, whose previous managerial credits include Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain, has faced increasing hostility from fans in recent weeks, with some brandishing 'Emery Out' banners on Thursday night, even before the most recent loss.