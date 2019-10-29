The Gunners captain was loudly booed as he came off at the Emirates. He reacted by cupping his ear to the fans and stormed down the tunnel after appearing to mouth an offensive phrase.

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, Emery believes Xhaka should apologise but also said the Swiss international feels great remorse over what happened.

He said: "Yes [he should apologise]. We make mistakes, we need to apologise and we suggested for him to do that.

"Really, he knows he was wrong and he feels inside very deep."

Emery was asked whether or not Xhaka had been fined and if he would keep the captaincy, but the Spaniard refused to discuss the issue.

"First we recover him as a human," he added.

"At the moment I am not speaking and I don't want to think about that. It is not easy for him and for the team. We spoke yesterday, and Sunday night also, and this morning.

"He trained normally with the group but he is devastated and sad about the situation."

The Arsenal boss did confirm that Xhaka would not play against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.