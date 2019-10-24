The Spaniard is under pressure after Monday’s 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Sheffield United, prompting him to go on the defensive ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with Vitoria SC on Thursday.

Wenger departed the Gunners in 2018 after 22 years in the club, overseeing their rise to one of Europe’s most formidable teams and - later - their demise to a side struggling to finish in the top four.

Emery led Arsenal to fifth in his debut season, a one-place improvement on Wenger's final campaign, but missed the chance to qualify for the Champions League after the collapse in the Europa League final against Chelsea.

Video - Animated Emery wants to see 'passion' from Arsenal players 03:24

"Sometimes we forget the memory and we need to remember," he said. "When I arrived here, this team needed to improve being more competitive.

"This team in the history was winning 1-0 and being very competitive, but it wasn’t enough. Then one process being competitive and with improved creativity.

"When I arrived here, the creativity is more or less good, but being competitive was worse. It was not enough. ‘I think last year I started to improve being competitive, also more or less creativity with some very good matches playing with that creativity.

"Last year we did not achieve, we were in the table by one point and in the Europa League final and we lost in the end. And OK, we were there. And this year – be there and take it."

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League table, two points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.