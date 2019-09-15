Arsenal were two goals clear in the first half before second half goals from Tom Cleverley and Roberto Pereyra secured a comeback for returning Watford manager Quique Sanches Flores.

Arsenal let two-goal lead slip as Watford claim draw

Arsenal manager Unai Emery told BBC Sport after the match: "They pushed us, Watford last year played like today. We were up in the first half and we knew that we needed to score the third. They had the capacity to come back with the supporters and that's what happened.

"We couldn't break their pressing in the second half. They are physical, a very strong team. They pushed for our mistakes, they were playing for our mistakes.

"When you are trying to break their lines you can have chances. They won the second half and my summary is it is not a good point.

"We need to continue working. When we tried to play the long ball we lost the ball as well."