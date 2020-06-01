A number of top-flight clubs support scrapping relegation should the Premier League fail to finish this season.

The Premier League is due to restart on June 17 with the remaining 92 matches set to be played behind closed doors.

And all 20 clubs are set to meet on Thursday to vote on a contingency plan should a second wave of coronavirus infections or new lockdown measures force an end to the season.

A points-per-game system to decide the champions, European spots and relegation is also being considered.

Norwich currently sit bottom of the Premier League Image credit: Eurosport

And while the FA ruled out scrapping relegation last month, one owner of a Premier League club has said he would vote for it anyway.

"We would vote for no relegation is the season is curtailed," he said.

There are up to 10 clubs who think the same thing.

Such resistance could put the breaks on plans to use a points-per-game system. The recommendation needs the support of 14 clubs in order to go ahead.

Under that system, Liverpool would be crowned champions with Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich relegated.

