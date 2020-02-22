Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso proved to be decisive in the Premier League meeting but Lo Celso was controversially granted a reprieve after a lengthy VAR referral following a stamp on the Chelsea skipper.

PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) has subsequently admitted to Sky Sports that the decision not to dismiss Lo Celso was a "human error by video officials".

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was left fuming with the decisions, not least after he saw Harry Maguire score for Manchester United against his side on Monday after escaping a red card of his own.

"It is not good enough, that is two VARs in two games, it is hard to shout about it when you have lost but today everybody saw that. It is a red," he said after the match.

"I hate to call for red cards but that is a leg breaker. I am not saying about referees on the spot, VAR is here to clear things up and it is not good enough."

His sentiments were echoed by Azpilicueta himself, who was left baffled that a decision to send off Lo Celso was not reached.

"I'm not a player that likes to be on the floor because I'm tough but it was not my fault because it was a clear stamp on my shin, I felt it straight away," he said.

"I was surprised it was not a red card, not even a yellow card. Obviously everybody makes mistakes but when you have a lot of replays it could be easier."

Meanwhille, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has welcomed the admission that an error was made and called for similar statements to be made in the future.

"I feel sorry that they don't admit [errors] more times, especially when things go against us."