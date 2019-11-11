The use of video assistant referees has come under heavy criticism since it was introduced at the start of this Premier League season.

VAR took centre-stage over the weekend once more in the Premier League, with Manchester City denied two penalties during their defeat at Liverpool and Sheffield United seeing a goal ruled out for offside in their draw at Tottenham

However, despite the furore, Swarbrick – the Head of Implementation of VAR in the Premier League – says the system will only improve over time.

"I'd give us around about seven-ish," Swarbrick told BBC Sport.

"We have more decisions correct with VAR than without it. If the mark now is seven - early days - in two years' time I'm hoping for maybe a eight and a half or nine.

"We are open to evolving with this - it's not a case of we're not budging. We will listen to feedback and where we can improve things, we will do."

With the international break looking, it has been reported that referees' chief Mike Riley will meet with Premier League clubs this Thursday to discuss VAR’s introduction.

"I'm comfortable with where we are but there's no doubt there's room for improvement. It's a work in progress," added Swarbrick.

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker – who has been in vocal in his disapproval of VAR – suggested a time limit of 30 seconds for its implementation, stating any time over that would prove it is not a clear and obvious error.

"I can understand what he is saying but I don't think you can go down that line and say anything over a minute, we can't look at," Swarbrick said.

"What would happen if you're coming to a decision after one minute and two seconds and it's the right decision but you're not taking the right decision because you're two seconds over."