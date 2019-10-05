Jordan Ayew struck a late winner courtesy of a VAR intervention as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and move into the Premier League top four.

The Eagles had seen their late strike initially ruled out for offside by the referee's assistant, but the video referral eventually deemed it to be a fair goal as Martin Kelly's knockdown was swept home by Ayew inside the six-yard box.

Patrick van Aanholt had earlier cancelled out Sebastien Haller's smart opener with a clinical spot kick.

The result means West Ham's six-match unbeaten league run is over as Manuel Pellegrini's men slip to seventh, while Palace continue to soar on the road.

The high-flying Eagles will now return to action after the international break with another tricky away match at Manchester City, while West Ham visit Everton.

Patrick van Aanholt of Crystal Palace celebrate after scoring during the Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium on October 5, 2019Getty Images

TALKING POINT - West Ham show top four talk is premature, Palace shine on the road once more.

Given the early season travails of some of the 'established' top six, the suggestion that the likes of West Ham could make a realistic push for a Champions League berth has been given more merit than many would entertain in seasons gone by. However, if the Hammers are to realistically make any impression in the race to rub shoulders with Europe's elite, they must win games like this. The much-fancied hosts had the lead, but struggled to take advantage of some big chances throughout a game that didn't really get going until the second period. The late VAR drama will dominate much of the headlines, but don't take too much away from Palace. Roy Hodgson's side have one of the better defensive records in the top-flight and have won nine of their last 14 PL away games.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace). Showed no nerves assuming penalty-taking duties to snare an all-important leveller. Solid throughout and made a brilliant late block with the score at 1-1 to play a big part in the visitors' win.

PLAYER RATINGS

WEST HAM: Roberto 6, Fredericks 8, Diop 7, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 7, Rice 6, Yarmolenko 6, Noble 6, Lanzini 6, Anderson 7, Haller 7. Subs: Fornals 6, Wilshere 6, Zabaleta n/a.



PALACE: Guaita 7, Ward 7, Kelly 6, Cahill 7, Van Aanholt 8, Zaha 7, McArthur 7, McCarthy 7, Kouyate 6, Schlupp 6, Ayew 7. Subs: Townsend n/a, Benteke n/a.

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United is challenged by Gary Cahill of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium on October 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

28' - WEST HAM CHANCE. Vicente Guaita somehow denies Haller from point-blank range after a flowing Hammers move involving Noble and Yarmolenko had cut the visitors open down the right.

33' - WEST HAM CHANCE. Anderson with two chances in quick succession. The Brazilian arrives late on the back post but skews his volley way off target before getting on the end of another right-wing delivery with a header that is well smothered by the keeper.

35' - CRYSTAL PALACE CHANCE. Ryan Fredericks clears off the line after Schlupp had guided Zaha's cut back on target.

52' - WEST HAM CHANCE. Angelo Ogbonna skies a close-range volley over the top after Haller had nodded Lanzini's deep free kick into the danger zone.

54' - GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Palace. The hosts lead as Haller tucks Fredericks' cut back into the back of the net after a lovely flowing move.

63' - GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Palace. Patrick van Aanholt coolly fires a low spot kick into the corner to send Roberto the wrong way and level matters. The penalty was awarded after Rice blocked a cross with a high arm.

87' - GOAL! West Ham 1-2 Palace. The visitors lead. Ayew's close-range finish from Kelly's knockdown was initially ruled out by the referee's assistant. But the VAR check shows it's onside.

KEY STATS