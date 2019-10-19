Getty Images
VAR malfunction incorrectly tells fans late Dele Alli equaliser ruled out
There was some VAR-inspired farce at Tottenham on Saturday afternoon as a malfunction gave incorrect information to the fans at the stadium.
Dele Alli scored a late equaliser for Tottenham against Watford but VAR checked the incident for a potential handball.
The scoreboard at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium then communicated to supporters inside the stadium that the goal had been disallowed by VAR.
However, the goal had in fact been given, and confusion spread when Watford then kicked off.
The decision caught out broadcasters as well as supporters at the game.
